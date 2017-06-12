Rear Plates Of Moto E4 Plus Leak In New Real-Life Photos

Two real-life photographs depicting what’s said to be the rear plate of the Moto E4 Plus have leaked online on Sunday, suggesting that Motorola Mobility’s upcoming entry-level device won’t mark a significant departure from the company’s product design philosophy, boasting a slightly curved back panel, rounded case edges, circular camera setup that’s expected to protrude from the device, and Moto’s signature branding. The supposed rear covers of the Moto E4 Plus were shown in two or three variants, with the right two plates that can be seen above being extremely similar and possibly differing in terms of colors due to the imperfect lighting conditions in which the leaked photograph was taken. According to some recently uncovered renders that are thought to be showing the Moto E4 Plus, the upcoming device will be offered in gold, blue, and gray colors, with this latest leak confirming the latter two variants.

The images are rather blurry and not particularly telling, though they do indicate that the Moto E4 Plus will feature a single speaker grill and a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom of its case, as well as a traditional microUSB port. Industry insiders previously suggested that the Moto E4 Plus will boast a 5.5-inch display panel with a resolution of 1280 by 720 pixels that will presumably be protected by 2.5D glass. The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek-made 64-bit processor with four cores clocked at a maximum frequency of 1.3GHz, in addition to featuring 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash memory, recent reports indicate, adding that Motorola is also planning to release a Moto E4 Plus variant with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. Both models should feature a microSD card slot with support for up to 256GB of expandable storage, a single-lens primary camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel sensor and an LED flash, and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The battery is said to be one of the main selling points of the Moto E4 Plus, with the handset being expected to ship with a 5,000mAh unit.

The device was recently certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States, suggesting that its stateside launch will happen later this year. More details on the Moto E4 Plus and the Lenovo-owned company’s other devices are expected to follow in the coming months.