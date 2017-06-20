Razer Hints On Developing Mobile Gaming Devices, Platform

Razer, a company well-known for its gaming peripherals and devices, gave some hint on how the company will make a mark in the mobile device market. In an event celebrating the opening of Razer’s first concept store in Hong Kong, the CEO of Razer, Tan Min-Liang, said that the company aims to launch gamer-focused mobile devices and software platform soon. While Tan did not reveal any timeline for the release of the Razer-developed mobile devices, he believes that there is a huge market for devices, peripherals, and platforms that are designed with gamers in mind. In fact, he expects that within the next few years, a huge part of Razer’s business will come from mobile gaming devices and peripherals. Similar to how Razer was able to shake up the PC industry by developing gaming devices and peripherals, he believes that the same could happen for the mobile device industry once his company launches its devices.

While there is no recent data on how well mobile gaming devices and peripherals are performing in terms of sales, the rapidly growing market of Android games may give a hint on how well these devices could perform in the future. In the first quarter of 2017, Android games earned $5.3 billion in revenue, an 83 percent jump compared to the same period last year. As more individuals spend for mobile games, gaming peripherals that are compatible with some of the most popular games may also appeal very well to these consumers. This can become true especially if consumers find that they could game better and easier with the said peripherals.

In an effort to get the talent and know-how necessary to develop mobile devices, Razer recently acquired companies that produce mobile games and devices. In 2015, Razer bought Ouya, a gaming company that developed several Android games and an online retail platform. In addition, the gaming peripheral manufacturer acquired Nextbit, an upstart smartphone manufacturer. From Tan’s statements, it seems that the Razer’s acquisition of Nextbit is primarily driven by the former’s need to acquire talent to develop mobile devices. Tan stated that the Nextbit acquisition provided his company some of the “best talents in mobile design”, with former head designers and developers from Google and HTC.