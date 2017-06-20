Qualcomm Is Rumored To Be Working On The Snapdragon 450 SoC

According to the latest rumors, Qualcomm is reportedly working on a new processor, dubbed the Snapdragon 450 (SDM450). The model designation obviously points to a SoC that isn’t intended for the high-end of the mobile market and the rumored specifications back that up as well. While this won’t excite any flagship chasers out there, this could turn out to be good news for many Android users since a large portion of the OS’s market share is comprised of budget and mid-range devices. However, as with all rumors, it’s probably a good idea not to get too worked up in any case.

If the rumors are true and if any attention is paid to Qualcomm’s naming conventions, the SDM450 should fall in line with expectations for other budget/mid-range devices powered by the company’s 400-series SoCs. That includes the Snapdragon 425, Snapdragon 427, and Snapdragon 435. Like those, the SDM450 is also rumored to be built on ARM-Cortex A53 architecture. According to a Github repository commit allegedly posted by the source – which can be found through the source link below – the SDM450 will also be accompanied by a GPU supporting a clock of 600MHz. Unfortunately, there is still no word as to which GPU will accompany the SDM450 when it begins appearing inside consumer devices. There is also no information yet as to what the CPU’s eight cores will be clocked at but it does appear to be an octa-core processor. Moreover, it has been commented that the overall design of the SoC in question appears to be very similar to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 – which is commonly found in from the mid to upper end of the mid-range market space. Furthermore, speculation has been made that the rumored SoC will also be created using the same 14nm process used in the Snapdragon 625. If the company were to go that route, the result should be significant in terms of both performance and overall power efficiency.

Qualcomm’s chips are found in a huge number of devices ranging across the spectrum of pricing and performance. In fact, it was recently revealed that the company ships more than a million of its chips every day. So it would come as no surprise if the company was working on yet another improvement to its huge inventory of chipsets. With that out of the way, it bears repeating that these are, at this point, only rumors. Until Qualcomm makes an official announcement, it’s anybody’s guess whether any of them will turn out to be true.