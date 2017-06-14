Qualcomm Debuts CSRA68100, More Chips For IoT Audio Devices

Qualcomm on Wednesday debuted the CSRA68100 chip for contemporary audio devices, as well as a range of other solutions meant to power various Internet of Things (IoT) products. The company took to a Shenzhen, China-based developer conference to announce the aforementioned system-on-chip (SoC), stating that the thereof will be powering high-end devices. Flagship solutions aside, the San Diego, California-based semiconductor manufacturer also asserted its intentions to continue supporting entry-level and mid-range audio products with its silicon technology by introducing a revised lineup of Bluetooth-enabled chips that will be sold as members of the QCC3XXX lineup. The company also unveiled a DDFA Class-D amplifier that’s meant to be powering contemporary speaker systems and announced a range of chips for USB Type-C devices – the WHS9410 and WHS9420. Finally, Qualcomm debuted an Internet-enabled audio system simply called the Smart Audio Platform which is meant to improve the capabilities of contemporary home speaker setups.

While consumer electronics is gradually moving toward a completely wireless future, many entry-level and mid-range products are still reliant on wired solutions, with the latter now being in the process of transitioning from micro USB and 3.5mm standards to the USB Type-C. This is precisely the market that Qualcomm is looking to serve with the WHS9410 and WHS9420, with the firm saying that products powered by its latest chips will have the capability to perform particularly well when paired with contemporary handsets. The two chips are radically different, meant to cater to entry-level (WHS9410) and high-end (WHS9420) devices, meaning they differ in terms of noise cancellation technology and a number of other premium features, though both are said to support high-res audio.

The aforementioned Smart Audio Platform comes in two variants – the entry-level APQ8009 powered by the Snapdragon 212 and the mid-range APQ8017 that relies on the Snapdragon 425. Qualcomm essentially took its existing chips and stripped them down of smartphone-specific functions like camera support in an effort to make them more attractive for manufacturers of audio equipment. All of the company’s latest solutions will be available to third parties later this year and are expected to be commercialized over the course of 2018. More details on Qualcomm’s upcoming chips and the company’s efforts to diversify its portfolio are likely to follow in the coming months.