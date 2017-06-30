Qualcomm & 360 Launch Kids Watch 6S Powered by Snapdragon Wear 2100

360 has just announced a new kids watch for China, thanks to its partnership with Qualcomm, the 360 Kids Watch 6S is coming to China with the Snapdragon Wear 2100 inside. This is 360’s first product for this particular market, and it’s sure to be a hit. Kids smartwatches are already fairly popular in China and other Asian countries, largely due to the fact that they are easy for parents to keep an eye on their kids without having to give them a smartphone. Many companies believe that parents see smartwatches as the stepping stone before a smartphone for their child. And the 360 Kids Watch 6S is a great product to get before a smartphone.

The 360 Kids Watch 6S was made for children to keep in touch with their parents in a variety of ways. This includes through text messages, calling and even through the internet. It does support voice over 4G LTE as well as WiFi. 360 claims that this smartwatch which has a 520mAh battery, can last around two days before needing to be recharged. That is about the normal battery life for a smartwatch these days, so that’s definitely not surprising in the least.

Some of the other specs for this smartwatch include a 1.3-inch TFT LCD display with a resolution of 240×240. There’s also 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage, along with the Snapdragon Wear 2100 inside running the show. These are pretty much normal specs for smartwatches in today’s world. It is also rated at IP65 for waterproofing, so you can take it with you in the pool and such. This is important for a kids watch, as they may not realize that they can’t take their smartwatch into the pool or the shower. There is also a 2-megapixel camera included which allows for kids to take selfies or even video chat with their parents. Finally, there is a wide range of interchangeable straps available for the 360 Kids Watch 6S. This smartwatch will be available in China in July of 2017. There’s no word on it launching in other countries just yet, but it likely won’t make its way out of Asia.