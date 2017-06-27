Pricing Info Leaks For The Meizu PRO 7 & Meizu PRO 7 Plus

The Meizu PRO 7 has been one of the most leaked smartphones in the last couple of weeks, and now its pricing surfaced, and the pricing of its ‘Plus’ variant. The Meizu PRO 7 will, according to the source, cost 2,799 Yuan ($410) and 3,299 Yuan ($482), depending on which variant you opt to choose. Meizu will, allegedly, release two memory variants of the device, so chances are you’ll be able to get a variant with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and their internal storage count will also be different, of course.

Now, as far as the Meizu PRO 7 Plus is concerned, that phone will also ship in two variants, and they’ll be priced at 3,299 Yuan ($483) and 3,799 Yuan ($556), respectively. This variant will also come in two different RAM models, and we’re guessing they’ll sport 4GB and 6GB of RAM, but nothing has been confirmed just yet, it is even possible that the ‘Plus’ model will com in 6GB and 8GB RAM flavors, who knows. Now, the Meizu PRO 7 will probably land before the Meizu PRO 7 Plus, at least that was the case last year, though truth be said, the Meizu PRO 6 was announced in April last year, and the Meizu PRO 7 is still not here, despite the fact it’s the end of June. Does this mean that the company might release the Meizu PRO 7 along with its ‘Plus’ counterpart at the same time this year? Well, anything is possible, though it’s still more probable that the Meizu PRO 7 will land in the next couple of weeks, and that the Meizu PRO 7 will follow in Q4 this year, but we’ll see.

According to recent rumors and leaks, the Meizu PRO 7 will sport a secondary, E-ink display on the back, and chances are that the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will also sport such a display, but the ‘Plus’ model will be larger, for sure. The Meizu PRO 7 is expected to sport a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display on its front, while the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will probably come with a 5.7-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED panel. The Meizu PRO 7 will be fueled by the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core SoC, if rumors are to be believed, while the Meizu PRO 7 Plus is expected to ship with the Exynos 8895 64-bit octa-core SoC.

Buy the Meizu PRO 6 Plus