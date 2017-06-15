Possible Moto G5S Certified By The FCC As ‘XT1795’

A handset carrying the model number XT1795 that’s possibly the upcoming Moto G5S has been certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission earlier this week, with the agency publishing an extensive set of testing documentation that reveals a number of details about the device. The smartphone is listed as being powered by a Qualcomm-made system-on-chip (SoC) labeled as the MSM-8937-4, essentially confirming that the Moto XT1795 features the Snapdragon 430. The documents published by the FCC also reveal that the phone ships with a 3,000mAh battery and supports Bluetooth 4.2, heavily implying that Motorola Mobility is preparing a new mid-range Android handset, likely the Moto G5S.

Another Moto-branded phone bearing the model number XT1797 has been certified by the FCC last week, with that product also featuring the aforementioned specs. Given how the Moto G5S is expected to be a somewhat more capable variant of the Moto G5, the newly revealed hardware details of the XT1795 are in line with that possibility, with both devices being powered by the same piece of silicon but featuring a battery that’s slightly larger to the 2,800mAh unit powering the original Moto G5 that was launched at Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year. As the possible Moto G5S was already certified by the FCC in two variants, the Lenovo-owned original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is presumably planning to launch the device through a number of carriers, though consumers in the United States are unlikely to be able to purchase a dual SIM model of the handset, provided that one is even in the works.

The aforementioned XT1797 was also revealed as having a 5.5-inch display panel, according to its testing documentation published by the FCC, indicating that the smartphone will be noticeably larger than the Moto G5 that shipped with a 5-inch screen. It’s currently unclear when the Lenovo-owned consumer electronics manufacturer is planning to release the device in the U.S. and other markets but seeing how the product already received a number of certificates, its stateside launch is seemingly drawing near. More details on the Moto G5S and Motorola’s other upcoming smartphones should follow in the coming weeks.