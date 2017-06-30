Possible Bezel-Less Sharp FS8010 Gets Exposed By AnTuTu

One of Sharp’s upcoming smartphones identified by the model number “FS8010” recently popped up in AnTuTu’s database, corroborating some of the hardware specifications previously shared by the benchmarking tool Geekbench. According to the source, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 system-on-chip (SoC) housing eight CPU cores, and adopts a display panel with an unusual aspect ratio of 17:9, hinting at what could be a bezel-free display.

AnTuTu’s specification table for the Sharp FS8010 mentions the inclusion of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard memory, and also reconfirms that the device should sport a 12-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor, and the Adreno 508 graphics chip working alongside the Snapdragon 630 64-bit processor. Lastly, according to the benchmarking tool, the Sharp FS8010 runs the latest version of Android OS available to the public, namely Android 7.1.1 Nougat, however, it’s likely that the operating system will be covered by a proprietary user interface once it hits the market. AnTuTu doesn’t reveal much else about what makes the device tick but the existing specifications match those uncovered by Geekbench in mid-June, and given the unusual aspect ratio and screen resolution, the Sharp FS8010 could very well be one of the company’s upcoming smartphones rumored to ship with an almost bezel-less design. The second contender for a bezel-free display is an unannounced handset identified by the model number FS8016, which was also previously spotted in the AnTuTu database, flaunting roughly the same hardware specifications as the FS8010, save for its system-on-chip.

Only time will tell whether the FS8010 will indeed be one of the two expected borderless smartphones to be launched by Sharp before the end of the year, but either way, it’s worth reminding that Sharp is no stranger to the concept of bezel-free designs. As a matter of fact, the original Sharp Aquos Crystal launched in August 2014 was one of the first smartphones to promote a borderless screen, and its successor, the Aquos Crystal 2 launched in 2015, stressed those design limits even further. With that being said, the Sharp FS8010 could very well be a direct or spiritual successor to the Aquos Crystal series, and more details on the product may be revealed in the coming weeks.