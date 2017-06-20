Possible Alcatel Idol 5s (6060s) Receives FCC Approval

An unannounced Alcatel smartphone has been approved by the FCC yesterday, June 19th, signaling what could be a market release closing in. The device is identified by model number “6060s” suggesting that the smartphone is closely related with the Alcatel Idol 5, whose model number “6060c” was exposed by the FCC last month. Having said that, the 6060s could very well be the Alcatel Idol 5s, rumored to employ a system-on-chip (SoC) made by MediaTek as opposed to Qualcomm.

The FCC application for the Alcatel 6060s unveils a couple of characteristics of the device and contains the images above and below, exposing the smartphone’s back panel accommodating the FCC label, and revealing that the handset will be powered by a 2,560mAh battery. The handset appears to be wrapped in glass and seems to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner right above the IDOL brand. Other specifications remain unknown, however, according to previous rumors the Alcatel Idol 5s should feature a 5.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and should be powered by a MediaTek MT6757 Helio P20 system-on-chip, housing four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores operating at 1.7 GHz, and an additional four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.3 GHz. In contrast, the Alcatel Idol 5 is expected to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 system-on-chip housing eight ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores with a 2.0 GHz clock rate.

Other details surrounding the yet-to-be-announced Alcatel Idol 5s include a Mali-T880 MP2 (dual core) graphics chip, 32GB or 64GB of on-board storage, and 2GB or 4GB of RAM. The handset could also carry a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and phase detection autofocus (PDAF), an 8-megapixel front facing sensor, and should run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. At any rate, it’s worth noting that the standard Alcatel Idol 5 is expected to launch in at least two different variants sans the Idol 5s, including one that was recently approved by the Wi-Fi Alliance under model number “6060x”. Like the 6060c, the aforementioned model also conceals a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 system-on-chip under the hood. Whether the 6060s will indeed be announced as the Alcatel Idol 5s remains to be seen, hopefully in the coming weeks given that the Alcatel Idol 4s was released in July 2016.