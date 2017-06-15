Polar’s V800 Watch Will Now Connect To A GoPro HERO5

Polar’s V800 GPS watch will now connect to a GoPro HERO5 action camera as part of the latest software update to the watch. An exact time frame for the update rollout was not mentioned, so users may end up seeing the updates hitting their devices today, though whether or not all users will see the update before the day is over is currently unclear. For users that do get the update immediately, connecting the device to a GoPro HERO5 camera will be done using Bluetooth so the connection should be no different than connecting the V800 to a smartphone.

Once connected, there are a few different functions that are provided, all of which are meant to act as a control for actions of the camera. These include the ability to use the V800 for starting and stopping video recording, for taking pictures, and changing between the HERO5’s different camera modes. On top of the control capabilities, following the update the V800 will also be able to display different pieces of detailed information about various camera stats, such as the frames per second of video recording, the filed of view for video, and the current resolution for photos and videos.

In addition to the new compatibility with GoPro HERO5 cameras the Polar V800 will also now connect with Styrd Running Power Meters, a wearable device used for measuring different running stats and displaying them for the runner through a connected device. Through the new compatibility with the Styrd running meter, the V800 will be able to display the different running stats that are monitored by the meter, such as cadence, power, form power, ground contact time, elevation, leg stiffness, pace, distance, and vertical oscillation. What’s more is that wearers of the V800 will have the ability to look at the captured stats in two different ways, either through the V800 itself or through the Polar Flow tool. There is also a difference in how each method is displayed, as stats on the Polar V800 are displayed in real-time during a run, while viewing the stats after a running session with the Polar Flow tool aren’t in real-time but they have been analyzed to provide a more comprehensive look at the data.