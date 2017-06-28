Playify Opens Spotify Links In Google Play Music (Desktop)

Spotify is extremely popular, but if you live outside of its service area or simply prefer Google Play Music, a new Chrome extension called Playify will open any Spotify links you come across in Google Play Music. Google Play Music and Spotify both have vast libraries, so opening a Spotify link with Playify that doesn’t have a counterpart in Google Play Music will result in pulling up results for that song or artist, which often means a page full of YouTube videos and radio stations. If a user wants to open a Spotify link in Spotify, all they have to do is copy the link URL and append #nogpm to the end of it. The extension cannot open playlists from Spotify directly in Google Play Music just yet, and will instead open them in a separate window with individual song links. The ability to open up a link in the desktop player version of Google Play Music is currently being worked on as well.

Playify is about as simple as Chrome extensions get. Once you’ve installed it, Playify will automatically handle any Spotify links you happen to come across. Most Chrome extensions have extra options or actions available in the icon that they put up in the top right of the browser window, but the button for Playify only lets you donate to the creator, or get on GitHub and contribute to the open-source project. There really isn’t much more that can be done with Playify by nature; turn the extension on to use Google Play Music links with Spotify, and append #nogpm to your links or disable the extension to go back to opening Spotify links normally.

While a user could always simply search for a piece of music on Google Play Music, Playify is a quicker and more convenient way for somebody with no access to or interest in Spotify to quickly check out music that they find links to, or to converse about music with friends who use Spotify. Google Play Music is also accessible in more territories than Spotify, such as Ukraine and India, and can integrate tightly with Chrome, making it a no-brainer for most music loving Chromebook owners or people who otherwise use Chrome extensively.