Play Music Will Now Let You Access Music Search History

Play Music will now let you access music search history following the update to version 7.9 of the application. If you’re someone who often finds themselves searching for music within the Play Music app and later wanting to remember part of your search, this new search history function should make it easier than ever to keep tabs on the style or types of music you’ve been looking for in the app.

Getting to the search history isn’t exactly as simple as it is to get to something like your browser history in Chrome, but it’s not so far removed from the main screen that it will be impossible to find for any user. If you’re on Google Play Music v7.9 and you’d like to access your past music searches, simply enter into the music settings menu and there should now be a visible option that is labeled Manage Your Play Music History, which, will show you the history of any past music searches up to a point. The history won’t go back to the beginning of Play Music’s existence, but it does seem to reportedly go back around a couple of years so if you search for stuff a lot there’s a chance that any music you may have searched for and forgot about will still be listed. What’s more is that entries appear to have their very own card to separate them out from other entries more easily, complete with the date and time stamps of the search if you need or want that information.

In addition to the new music search history options, those on Android O seem to be getting some new changes as well. The latest version of Play Music reportedly adds notification channels support. This means that users will be able to toggle on or off the notifications for a handful of different reasons when they’re coming from the Play Music app. There are five different notification channels for Play Music in all, including a channel for any issues or updates that pertain to user accounts. The remaining channels include updates for content which presumably means notifications that will come through when new music is added, a channel for downloads, one for playback, and finally a channel for updates to purchases that have been made. If you’re running the latest version of the Android O developer preview and the 7.9 version of Google Play Music, you can adjust the toggles for each of the channels within the app settings. Beyond these two available changes it looks like Google is also preparing the app for a couple of future tweaks, including Ultra High Quality audio options for music. If you haven’t gotten the update to Play Music v7.9 yet you can grab the APK from the button below.