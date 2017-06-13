Pixel 2 Concept Envisions Sleek Design With Vertical Camera

A Google Pixel 2 concept that has been put together by DBS Designing and has surfaced on the website Concept Phones envisions a sleek design with a vertical camera on the back of the device. While this quite clearly a concept and not trying to look like a press render for the phone, it certainly paints a picture of a phone that seems worthy of being the follow up to Google’s first official phone, the Pixel, which it released last year. Included in the gallery of images as well as the YouTube video which you can see below, certain elements of the phone are similar to leaked renders which have popped up before.

For example, this concept design shows the device with what is essentially an edge to edge display with almost no bezels on the top and bottom, which is something that has surfaced in leaked images before. Other elements remain the same as well like the front-facing camera, the use of USB Type-C for the charging port, and the G logo on the back towards to the bottom, though this time it’s colored in using the familiar Google color scheme, and there is a second logo on the front in the bottom bezel showing in one of the images below.

What is noticeably absent in this concept design is a 3.5mm audio port, suggesting that the designer is hoping Google will do away with it and choose to transition the audio to using USB Type-C like HTC’s most recent phones have done. The differences begin with some of the specs. The concept envisions the Pixel 2 coming with a waterproof IP68 rating which has been one of the biggest complaints about the current-gen Pixel, and is hopefully something which Google adds to the new model. The concept also sees the Pixel 2 with a QHD+ display, vertical dual rear cameras instead of horizontal like some of the previous leaked renders have shown, and the phone overall seems to be just a bit slimmer. Naturally Google Assistant would also be included and it seems the phone was designed for this concept with two different colors. One that looks to be similar to the current Black model, and one that looks Silver. The phone also has the same cutout holes on either side of the charging port, though it isn’t mentioned if the designer envisioned these both to be speakers, or if it’s just keeping the design of the Pixel which only has one speaker and a matching port hole to keep the design seamless.