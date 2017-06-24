Pinterest Lens Update Brings New Features and UI

Pinterest Lens has received a new update which brings significant changes to the way it works as well as the way it looks. The update enhances its capabilities which make it more useful and productive for users. While a big part of the update is still aimed at the fashion aspect, it is surely an indication of what the feature could be capable of offering in the future.

As per Pinterest, Lens has now become smarter at recognizing clothes, shoes, bags, and other fashion items that you might come across during your day-to-day life. It is now able to offer more relevant suggestions as the number of categories that it has been trained with has been doubled. The best part of the update is that now you are not restricted to scanning the whole clothing item. You can now use features like zoom in/out and tap to focus for focusing on any particular aspect of the item you are interested in and get search results accordingly. For example, if you come across a nice shirt with a particular type of collar and/or cuffs, you can simply pinpoint at those to get similar results instead of focusing on the whole shirt and then hoping to get a relevant result. Once you have found a matching search result or anything else that spikes your interest, you can tap the White colored circle on it to get related results. You can keep doing this for as long as you want and as long as Pinterest has related results to offer which it likes to call “instant ideas”.

In terms of changes related to the appearance, Pinterest Lens UI has now been improved to make it easier for you to import images from the camera roll. With the update, you will find this option on the right side of the “Capture” button meant for clicking photos. On the left side, there is an option to browse other Lenses offered by the team. Pinterest introduced Lens feature earlier this year followed by its public availability in March and even though it is still a part of the beta phase, the update seems to be suggesting that it is heading in the right direction to become the best visual search engine. The commercial success of the feature is still a mystery but an update on the same can be expected in the future.