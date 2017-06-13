Pico Goblin VR Headset Up For Pre-Orders For $249

The Pico Goblin all-in-one virtual reality (VR) headset is now available for pre-orders for a special price of $249, down from its regular MSRP of $269. The VR headset is scheduled to ship within the next six to eight weeks according to the manufacturer, and every Pico Goblin pre-purchase will be bundled with five premium games for free. The $249 price tag is only valid for a limited time and applies only to pre-orders, the company said, without clarifying on the former.

The Pico Goblin was officially introduced in May as one of the very few all-in-one virtual reality headsets on the market, meaning that unlike VR headsets such as the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Samsung Gear VR, the Pico Goblin head-mounted display (HMD) operates independently without having to be connected to a smartphone or a powerful computer. Instead, the Pico Goblin carries all the processing power it requires to deliver virtual reality content on a 5.5-inch Super Fast TFT LCD display panel with a resolution of 2560 by 1440 pixels, a 90-degree field of view, and a 70Hz refresh rate. This includes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 system-on-chip (SoC) with 3GB of LPDDR4 RAM and the Adreno 530 graphics chip. Additionally, the Pico Goblin comes with 16 GB of onboard memory expandable via a microSD card slot by up to 128 GB, which should come in handy given the all-in-one nature of the device. Other details worth mentioning include Bluetooth 4.2 support which can be used for pairing headphones, a 3.5mm audio jack for users who don’t shy away from this arguably aging yet still ubiquitous connector, and a 3,500mAh battery. Internal hardware aside, the Pico Goblin supports 3DoF tracking, meaning that it’s capable of detecting the user’s head movement in three axes (yaw, roll, and pitch), but cannot detect their position in 3D space.

Prospective buyers can now pre-order the Pico Goblin and expect the product to be shipped by the end of the summer. Customers willing to pre-purchase the HMD will have to redeem their five free games before November 1, though the company made no mention of which VR titles will be included in this particular bundle. For a look at Pico Interactive’s offer, feel free to visit the official pre-order page linked below.