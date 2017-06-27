Pick Up The Fitbit Alta In Silver/Plum For $112 – 06/27/17

Fitness trackers come in tons of different variations with all kinds of features depending on what it is you need or want, and if simplicity is what you’re particularly looking for then Fitbit’s original Alta fitness tracker is one of the best you can probably buy. It’s got a minimalist style to it that comes of as unassuming so it isn’t distracting and yet it’s still a pretty capable tracker that can do more than you think. While this model doesn’t come with the heart rate sensor, it does have an LCD display for showing your stats and other details.

The Fitbit Alta comes with plenty of activity tracking features like counting your steps, distance, calories burned, and more, and it can also help you monitor your sleep, as well as show you the time and date if you want to see those pieces of information. The display is touch sensitive although you don’t swipe on it to cycle through different data, you merely continue to tap it to move to a new data set. The Fitbit Alta will also be able to receive and show your smartphone alerts for messages, calls, social, calendar and other things. It’s also capable of being used a silent alarm and it has up to a 5-day battery life.