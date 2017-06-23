Pick Up An Unlocked LG V20 for just $269 – 6/23/17

The LG V20 is currently on sale over on eBay, coming in at just $269. That marks the cheapest price we’ve seen for this smartphone, even as a refurbished model. This smartphone typically sells for around $799, and brand new models can usually be found between $499 and $599. So that makes this price a darn good one for a great smartphone.

LG V20 was announced last fall by LG, and it is the larger of its two flagship smartphones. Sporting a 5.7-inch QHD IPS display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with a micro SD card slot available for expanding said storage. The LG V20 does also have two cameras on the back, with one being for wide angle shots and then a regular 16-megapixel sensor. The LG V20 does also have a removable 3200mAh battery powering the device, and it is also running Android Nougat. In fact, it was the first smartphone announced with Android Nougat onboard, which is a pretty impressive thing, to say the least.

eBay is offering up free shipping on the LG V20, and it should be at your doorstep early next week. Additionally, there’s no taxes involved here, so you’ll be paying $269 and that’s it. There are limited warranties available for purchase, along with the typical LG warranty, which is still available.