Pick Up an Unlocked LG G4 for just $99 – 6/30/17

The LG G4 is available on eBay right now for just $99, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen for any model of the LG G4. This is a refurbished, H811 model. That means it’s the T-Mobile variant, but it has been unlocked to work on GSM networks, which includes AT&T. It may have some slight scratches or scuffs on the device, but otherwise it’s in good condition, and the seller does accept returns.

LG’s G4 was released in 2015, so it is a bit of an old smartphone, by today’s standards, but it’s still a great one to check out. It sports a 5.5-inch QHD IPS display, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 808 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage included. There is a removable 3000mAh battery, and the back can actually be replaced. LG offers it in ceramic, plastic and in leather. This particular model is available in black or brown leather, which really makes the LG G4 stand out. There is also a micro SD card slot in the LG G4, so you are able to expand the storage, should you need a bit more storage.

eBay is offering up free shipping on the LG G4, and there’s also no taxes, making this a great price for anyone needing to replace their existing smartphone quickly without spending a ton of money.