Pick Up the Tronsmart Presto 10,000mAh Battery Pack for $18 w/ Code – 6/16/17

Tronsmart’s newest battery pack, the Presto 10,000mAh, is currently on sale over at Amazon. It’s normally around $21.99, but right now you can shave a few extra bucks off, bringing the price down to just $17.99 by using the promo code CPIFZ32A at checkout. There’s no word on how long this promo code will work, so you’d better hurry.

The Tronsmart Presto 10,000mAh battery pack is one of the thinnest battery packs around with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 included. This battery pack has a 10,000mAh capacity, as you’d expect. Which means it can charge your smartphone around 3 times (depending on the smartphone) before it needs a recharge itself. There are two USB-A ports available here. One is a Quick Charge 3.0 (which is in green), and it will charge your smartphone pretty quickly – around 80% charge in 35 minutes. Remember that Quick Charge 3.0 is indeed backwards compatible, so even if your phone doesn’t support it, using it won’t damage your phone. The other port is a standard USB-A port with Tronsmart’s VoltiQ technology included. VoltiQ is Tronsmart’s proprietary technology that will charge your smartphone at up to 2.4A, even if it doesn’t have Qualcomm’s Quick Charge standard. Now, the Presto does have a micro USB port for charging, instead of a USB-C port.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

