Pick Up TCL’s 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for just $599 – 6/14/17

TCL’s 2017 edition of its 55-inch Roku TV is currently on sale over at Amazon. Coming in at a price of just $599 right now. That’s $200 below its regular price. And since it has only just launched, that makes it the lowest price it has ever been.

This TV from TCL is a pretty good looking one. It’s a 55-inch TV which sports 4K Ultra HD resolution. It’s also a smart TV, and has Roku built right in. This means that you’ll be able to watch your favorite shows from your favorite Roku apps – like YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Crackle, Google Play Movies & TV and much more – without needing a separate set-top box. The TV also includes 3 HDMI ports, which can be used for other set-top boxes like a cable box, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV or even a PlayStation 4. There’s also a USB port, as well as a headphone jack available. Now the listing states that it’ll ship within 2-3 months, but that is a bit off. Seeing as the TV is launching this month, so it should be at your home in just a couple of weeks.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

Buy the TCL 55-inch 4K Roku Smart TV

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime