Pick Up the IT Security Specialist Super Bundle for $59 – 6/23/17

The IT Security Specialist Bundle is currently on sale over on the Android Headlines Store. This is coming in at just $59, when it is valued at over $3289, making it a whopping 98% off, and definitely worth picking up. This bundle will help IT professionals enhance their resume and also add to their expertise, which is always a good thing.

Included in this bundle are a number of courses. Which include CompTIA Security+ SY0_401, CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner, Cisco 210-260: CCNA Security, Risk Management Professional, CSA Certificate of Cloud Security Knowledge, Certified Information Security Manager, Certified Information Systems Auditor, Certified Information Systems Security Professional, Certified Ethical Hacker and Computer Hacking Forensic Investigator. Making this a pretty impressive course bundle to pick up. There’s loads to learn here, and since this is available online, users will be able to take their time going through everything that is included in this bundle. And even go back and pick it up later on, if there’s something they missed, or just need to take a quick break. This course includes certification, which is actually a big deal. It’s available for the next 6 days, so it ends on June 29th, so you’ll want to pick it up before its gone.