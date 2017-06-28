Pick Up the Samsung Gear 360 (2017) for just $199 – 6/28/17

The Samsung Gear 360 is currently seeing its lowest price ever over on Amazon. Coming in at just $199.46, that’s down from its regular price of $229, when it launched just a few short weeks ago. The Gear 360 is the second-generation of Samsung’s popular 360-degree camera.

Samsung Gear 360 was announced along with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus back in March of this year. It is the company’s second 360-degree camera and much smaller than the original and easier to handle. In fact, it has a handle built in. The camera consists of two wide-angle lenses which stitch together to form a full 360-degree picture or video. There is a micro SD card slot – which a micro SD card is required for storing video or pictures. There’s also a USB-C port for charging the camera. Unfortunately, the Gear 360 is only compatible with Samsung’s latest smartphones, and that includes the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Non-Samsung devices are not currently supported, and it’s unclear when they will be. But, you will still be able to use the camera, you just won’t be able to control it with your phone if you don’t have a Samsung device.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

