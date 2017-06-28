Pick Up the Samsung Galaxy S7 for just $289 – 6/28/17

The Samsung Galaxy S7 is currently on sale over at eBay, coming in at just $289 right now. This is the AT&T model, the SM-G930A for those wondering, but it is unlocked. This means that it will work on GSM networks like T-Mobile and others around the world. But those on Verizon and Sprint are currently out of luck, unfortunately.

Samsung’s Galaxy S7 was heralded as one of the best smartphones of 2017. Featuring a 5.2-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is also a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage. Samsung has included a 3000mAh battery inside which is non-removable and will keep the Galaxy S7 running all day long. There’s also a 12-megapixel sensor on the back which is one of the best cameras on a smartphone these days. The Galaxy S7, at least this model in particular, is available in Black Onyx and Gold Platinum, at the time of writing this. The Gold Platinum will likely run out before the Black Onyx, so if you are on the lookout for the Gold Platinum, you’ll want to grab it soon.

eBay is offering up free shipping on this item, and there are no taxes either. Which means you’ll be getting a Galaxy S7 for just $289, which is not bad at all. This is a refurbished model, and not a brand new one, but it is in excellent condition and does come with a warranty – there’s also an option to purchase a new, extended warranty from SquareTrade.