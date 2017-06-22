Pick Up the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 for just $169 – 6/22/17

The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 is currently being sold at eBay for just $169, as an unlocked, and refurbished smartphone. This is a great deal for those that need to replace their smartphone rather quickly without spending a ton of money.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 4 was the last smartphone to offer both a removable battery and a micro SD card slot, so it’s still a pretty popular smartphone. Even though it is a couple of years old now, its hardware is still on par with many smartphones coming out today. It sports a 5.7-inch QHD Super AMOLED display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 chipset along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. As mentioned, there is a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage. This is the Verizon model, but it is unlocked so it will also work on GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile in the US and other GSM networks around the world. Making it a great smartphone for traveling.

eBay is offering up free shipping on the Galaxy Note 4 here, and there are no taxes, which means you are only paying $169 for this smartphone. Now it is a refurbished model – that’s not surprising since Samsung stopped making the Galaxy note 4 almost a year ago – but it is in good condition and it is still eligible for a SquareTrade warranty, if you should want/need one.