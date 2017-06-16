Pick Up a Refurbished Roku Premiere+ for just $59.99 – 6/16/17

The Roku Premiere+ is currently seeing a pretty decent price, even for a refurbished model, on Amazon. The Roku Premiere+ is typically priced at around $99.99, and recently has dropped to around $89.99 for a new model. Now the certified refurbished model is available on Amazon for just $59.99. Making it one of the cheapest set-top boxes that supports both 4K and HDR.

Roku’s Premiere+ is the company’s high-end set-top box, it features support for streaming in 4K and HDR, as well as games. It has a quad-core processor inside, which is needed for handling 4K video. There is also an Ethernet port on the backside, so that the Roku Premiere+ can get enough bandwidth to stream in 4K. It connects to your TV using VGA, and there is a SD card slot back there, in case you need a bit more storage. With the Roku Premiere+ you are able to stream loads of content, over 500,000 different TV shows and movies. Additionally, all of your favorite apps are also available. These include Google Play Movies & TV, Netflix, Hulu, DIRECTV NOW, Sling TV, PlayStation VUE, YouTube and many more. In fact, it’s catalog of apps is always expanding with more media becoming available.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

