Pick Up the Moto G4 Plus (4GB/64GB) for $180 – 6/29/17

The Moto G4 Plus is currently seeing its lowest price ever, over at B&H Photo. It is offering up an unlocked Moto G4 Plus with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for just $180. That’s $120 off of the regular price, and the lowest price we’ve seen for this model. It’s also brand new and it is not refurbished, which is also good to see.

Moto G4 Plus was announced last year, and it’s the highest-end of the Moto G series for 2016. It sports a front-facing fingerprint sensor, as well as a 5.5-inch 1080p display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot inside which does support Adoptable Storage, so you can add a 256GB SD card and have plenty of storage for everything you might want on your smartphone. There’s a 3000mAh battery inside which should keep you going all day long, unfortunately it is not removable, but it does have Quick Charge 3.0 support.

B&H Photo is offering up free expedited shipping here on the Moto G4 Plus, and there’s also no taxes unless you are in New York or New Jersey. Everyone else gets free shipping and no taxes, which means it’s $180 out the door.