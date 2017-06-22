Pick Up the Moto G4 Play 16GB for just $99 – 6/22/17

The Moto G4 Play is currently back down to just $99 over at B&H Photo. This is the lowest price that the Moto G4 Play has ever been, and this is also the model without ads (aka, not the Amazon Prime Exclusive model). So this is a great time to pick one up, especially if you need a new smartphone.

Moto G4 Play is the cheapest of the Moto G4 lineup from last year. It’s a bit smaller than the other Moto G4 smartphones out there, coming in at 5.2-inches, and it does also have a removable battery. The Moto G4 Play does have a Snapdragon 410 processor along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. It does also support Adoptable Storage, so you can add up to a 128GB micro SD card to this smartphone and use that as internal storage. So you’ll have plenty of room for apps and such. We also have a 8-megapixel camera around back with a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. Both of which have an aperture of f/2.2. It is also running on Android 7.0 Nougat, which is great to see.

B&H Photo is offering up the Moto G4 Play for just $99 through tomorrow. So you’ll need to hurry if you want to pick this one up. Additionally, the Moto G4 Play gets free expedited shipping and no tax unless you reside in New York or New Jersey. So this is definitely a good deal for anyone that needs to replace their smartphone.