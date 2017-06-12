Pick Up the Jaybird X3 or Freedom F5 Headphones for $99 Each – 6/12/17

Right now, Jaybird’s best-selling headphones are on sale for $99 each. The Jaybird X3’s are normally priced at $129 and the Jaybird Freedom F5’s are $179 normally, making this a great price for both headphones. They are available through Amazon, and there’s no telling how long the sale will last, but it’s likely a Father’s Day Sale.

The Jaybird X3 and Freedom F5’s are pretty similar to each other, with the biggest difference being price and the battery life. The Jaybird X3’s last around 10-12 hours, while the Freedom F5’s last around 5-8 hours. However the Freedom F5’s are capable of getting a few extra hours by attaching the charger to it (without it being plugged in). Both headphones come with 6 sets of ear tips. Three are silicon and three are foam. There are also three sets of earfins to help you keep the headphones in your ears while doing things like working out. They are both sweat-resistant, so they are great headphones to take to the gym with you.

Both of these headphones are also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

