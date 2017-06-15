Pick Up The Coding Powerhouse eBook Bundle for $29 – 6/15/17

If you’re a new programmer, you’ll want to pick up some reference material that will help you out in your career. Since it’s impossible to keep everything in your brain, it’s good to have some reference material around for different things. And this Coding Powerhouse eBook bundle is definitely worth taking a look at. This bundle has 9 eBooks that cover everything from software programming to web development. Included in this bundle are the following eBooks: Learning Angular 2; Java Deep Learning Essentials; Mastering Python; Mastering React; Mastering JavaScript; Mastering Git; Xamarin Cross-Platform Development Cookbook; Swift 3 Functional Programming; and Scala High Performance Programming.

These eBooks are yours to keep forever, and since they are eBooks, you don’t have to worry about them taking up physical space which is nice. Additionally, you can read them whenever you want, and reference them whenever you need to. These 9 eBooks are usually around $224, so you are getting a 91% discount on this bundle by picking it up from the Android Headlines Store. If you are interested in picking up this bundle, you’ll need to do so before the price goes back up. This price is good now through June 21st, so just under a week at this price.