Pick Up Aura Premium: Lifetime Subscription for $59.99 – 6/20/17

Relieving stress is a pretty important thing for most people. Whether it’s due to your job, maybe your kids or just what’s going on in life, stress is there for everyone. Now with Aura Premium, you’ll be able to relieve that stress pretty quickly. Aura Premium was created by top meditation teachers and therapists, and personalized by ground-breaking AI. It will help users relieve stress and anxiety by providing short, science-backed mindfulness meditation exercises every day. While there are plenty of other stress relieving apps out there on the market right now, Aura is the only one that actually uses machine learning to completely cater to each users specific needs. Allowing you to take stress head on and get rid of it.

With Aura, you’ll be able to relieve stress and anxiety with a 3-minute guided meditation session each and every day. You can also choose between 3, 7 and 10 minute meditation durations. This is all dependent on your availability and comfort. You’ll also be able to rate your experience, which helps teach Aura how to be more specific to your needs. Aura will send you daily reminders for mindful breathing as well. You can pick up a lifetime subscription to Aura Premium for just $59 right now through the Android Headlines Store.