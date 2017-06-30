Pick Up this AUKEY Air Vent Car Mount for $6.99 w/ Code – 6/30/17

AUKEY has a number of air vent car mounts available and this is one of its nicer looking ones, and right now, it’s on sale. Customers can pick one up for just $6.99 when using the promo code AUKEYHD6 at checkout. That will knock about $3 off of the regular price of this car mount, making it one of the cheapest ones available.

This car mount from AUKEY is a great looking one. It’s small, but very useful. It does use a magnet to hold your smartphone in place, which basically turns it into a universal car mount, so that it can hold just about any smartphone in place. This car mount is made of metal so that it does look pretty impressive, and it’s minimal as well. This is a great car mount to pick up and use for Android Auto, or just to mount your phone for using navigation and streaming music. And where many States have made it illegal to hold your phone while you’re driving, and you can only use it with a car mount, this is definitely a must have. Coming in at $6.99, it’s basically an impulse buy.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

