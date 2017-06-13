Pick Up the ASUS C201 Chromebook for $169 – 6/13/17

The ASUS C201 is currently available over on Amazon for just $169. This is $30 lower than its original price of $199. It’s available in red, light blue and navy blue, all of which are $169. Making it a great time to pick up a new Chromebook.

This Chromebook from ASUS isn’t new, but it does still have some great specs. It sports an 11.6-inch 1366×768 display, with 4GB of RAM and a 16GB SSD inside for storage. It’s powered by a Rockchip, which while it is a cheap processor, it is not a slouch, and actually powers the Samsung Chromebook Plus that launched earlier this year. ASUS touts that the C201 Chromebook can get around 13 hours of battery life on a charge. That’s typical for Chromebooks these days, as many of them can last double-digit hours, due to Chrome OS being much more lightweight than something like Windows 10 or macOS. It does have support for WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac as well.

