Pick Up Anker’s PowerCore 15600mAh Battery Pack for $15 w/ Code – 6/12/17

Anker’s best-selling PowerCore 15600mAh battery pack is currently on sale over on Amazon. Coming down from its regular price of $31.99, to just $24.99, with the promo code ANK15600 at checkout. This price is good through June 22nd, or while supplies last (and supplies are somewhat limited).

The Anker PowerCore 15600mAh battery pack has a 15,600mAh capacity as you might expect. That’s enough juice to power up your smartphone a few times before needing to recharge the battery pack itself. It does also have two USB-A ports available for simultaneously charging multiple devices. Unfortunately, Quick Charge is not available here, but Anker does have its PowerIQ technology included which makes it easier to get a form of fast charging, even if your device does not support Qualcomm’s Quick Charge standard. It will output a max of 2.4A in each port or 4.8A total. It also has a micro USB port which is used for charging the battery pack. There are four LED’s that are on the battery pack, these light up to show the remaining power left in the PowerCore 15600mAh.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

