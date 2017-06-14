Pick Up 2 Yrs of Private Internet Access VPN for $59.99 – 6/14/17

VPN’s are an important tool to have, especially if you use free or public WiFi from time to time. The Private Internet Access VPN will also give you peace of mind, knowing that your browsing is safe from hackers, spies, and even your employer. This VPN will cloak your IP, and also encrypt your data. It also can block ads, trackers, malware with the new MACE feature, and it is also super easy to install. It has one-click installers, making it easy to install on different platforms. Private Internet Access VPN does also allow you to use it on up to 5 devices simultaneously, and it also offers unlimited bandwidth.

The Private Internet Access VPN is one of the best VPN’s on the market. It even has a kill switch for stopping traffic immediately if the VPN connection ends, unexpectedly. You can also bypass censorship filters with this VPN, and bypass geographic restrictions as well. It’s a great VPN to pick up, and right now it’s available for just $59.99 over on the Android Headlines Store. This price is for a 2 year subscription to Private Internet Access VPN, and is well worth it. Typically two years would cost you around $166, so it’s a great sale price here.