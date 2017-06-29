Pick Up 2 Mpow Air Vent Car Mounts for just $7.99 – 6/29/17

Just in time for that summer road trip, Amazon is discounting some of its most popular air vent car mounts, and this time it’s a pair from Mpow. These car mounts are available for $7.99, and for that price you get a pair of them. These are typically around $9.99, even though its original price is $15.99, according to Amazon. So it’s not a huge discount, but still worth jumping on.

Mpow’s air vent car mount is the perfect car mount for most people. First up, it’s a universal car mount, since it uses magnets to hold your phone in place. So whether you have a small smartphone like the Sony Xperia X Compact or a larger one like the Nexus 6, the car mount will work with both of them. Now if you don’t want to put a magnet on your phone, you can also just slide it onto the inside of the case and it’ll still work just fine. This car mount attaches to the air vent in your car and makes it so that the phone is down out of your view of the road, but still where you can actually use the mount and change songs or start navigation and such.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

