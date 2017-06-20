OxygenOS Gains Auto Night Mode, Secure Box & More on OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is getting a new version of OxygenOS, and it brings along a few extra features, as expected. OxygenOS brings in some much needed features, and ones that users had been requesting over the years. One of the pretty interesting features included in this new version of OxygenOS is indeed Auto Night Mode. This is something we’ve seen in other smartphones before, where you’ll be able to set what time the OnePlus 5 goes into night mode. Unfortunately, it doesn’t happen automatically based on sunset and sunrise (although we have seen that before in another device).

Reading Mode also makes its debut. What Reading Mode does is it turns the display grayscale, when you open an app like Amazon Kindle or a News app. This makes it easier on the eyes to read what’s on the screen, especially since you’ll like be reading for a little while. It does also save some battery, but likely not enough to really brag about. OxygenOS also adds the swipe up for app drawer, like we’ve seen on the Google Pixel (also on Motorola’s latest smartphones). There’s not much to say here, as it really works just as you experience on the Google Pixel. There’s also expanded screenshots. This allows users to screenshot an entire page, instead of just what’s on the screen.

Secure Box debuts in this version of OxygenOS as well. This is pretty much what the name hints at, which is a private area for some files and photos. This requires an extra passcode and extra security to access, rather than the security needed to get through for other files on your device. Gaming Do Not Disturb mode is here, and this is a feature we have not seen elsewhere before. It basically puts your OnePlus 5 into Do Not Disturb when you’re gaming. So that notifications don’t pop up on top of your game and bother you. It’s a pretty small feature, but definitely worthwhile. There’s currently no word yet on when or if these features will be making their way to older OnePlus devices, although it wouldn’t be surprising to see them come in a future update.