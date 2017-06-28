OxygenOS 4.5.3 Rolling Out To OnePlus 5, Optimizes The Phone

OnePlus had released OxygenOS 4.5.2 update for the OnePlus 5 quite recently, a first update for the device since it launched last week, and now the company released yet another update. OxygenOS 4.5.3 is now rolling out to the OnePlus 5 units OTA (over-the-air), and this update brings a number of bug fixes and optimizations, which is always nice to see, especially considering that the company released two updates for the device already, trying to fix up some issues.

Now, as far as bug fixes are concerned, the company says that this update fixes the expanded screenshot display issue, Google Translate stutters and occasional Wi-Fi drops. In terms of optimizations, OnePlus mentions that the overall system stability has been improved with OxygenOS 4.5.3, and that the camera performance has also been boosted here. Some optimizations are introduced in the auto-brightness department as well, and the accuracy of data usage statistics has also been improved. Now, in addition to that, some users were unable to use WeChat and PokemonGo under T-Mobile US network, and OnePlus also came up with a solution for that as well, though you’ll need to manually reconfigure your APN settings in order to fix this. If you’d like to check out exactly what your APN settings need to look like, you can take a look at the provided image down below, which is essentially a screenshot of all the APN changes that OnePlus listed on its official forum.

For those of you who are unwilling to wait for the update to hit your device, you can always manually download it, and flash it to your device, you’ll find the download link in the source link down below. The company is also asking its users to leave some feedback here https://forums.oneplus.net/feedback, just in case you encounter some bugs in this new update and what not. The OnePlus 5 is currently available for purchase in a number of markets, and this phone is made out of anodized aluminum. The device sports a 5.5-inch fullHD Optic AMOLED display, while it packs in 6GB / 8GB of RAM and it is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. A 3,300mAh battery is also a part of this package, and the device packs in two rear-facing cameras. You can read more about all of this in our OnePlus 5 specs article.

