OUKITEL U22 Specs Confirmed, Includes Front & Rear Dual Cameras

A number of smartphone manufacturers are now turning to a rear dual camera setup to offer buyers an improved smartphone photography experience. OUKITEL is one of those companies as its latest smartphone, the OUKITEL U22, comes equipped with a now-common dual rear camera setup. What is not so common though, is that the OUKITEL U22 also comes equipped with a dual front camera setup as well. Making it one of the first smartphones to come to market loaded with a total of four cameras.

In terms of those cameras, the OUKITEL U22 includes a 13-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary camera, on the rear of the device. While on the front, the OUKITEL U22 is equipped with an 8-megapixel primary camera along with another 2-megapixel secondary camera. As to be expected, both sets of cameras come equipped with a dedicated flash for improved shots in low-light conditions. Cameras aside, the OUKITEL U22 comes loaded with a 5.5-inch display along with a 1280 x 720 resolution. Inside, the OUKITEL U22 comes packed with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek MT6580A quad-core SoC (clocking at 1.3 GHz). The OUKITEL U22 also includes a fingerprint sensor, and the option to expand the storage when needed via microSD (up to 32GB). This is a smartphone that comes powered by a 2,5000 mAh battery, and comes running on Android 7.0 (Nougat). Network compatibility is listed as GSM: 850/900/1800/1900 MHz and WCDMA: 900/1900/2100 MHz.

As for availability, OUKITEL has yet to confirm full pricing and launch details, although that information is expected to become available soon. This was a smartphone that had initially been expected to launch in May, although it seems the launch date has now been pushed back until later in June. When the smartphone does launch, OUKITEL has confirmed that the OUKITEL U22 will initially be available in two different color options – jet black and pearl white. With another two color options due to become available following its general release. In the meantime, OUKITEL is offering interested buyers the option to subscribe by email for more information, as well as the option to take part in a giveaway. More details through the link below. Also below is a new video released by OUKITEL which looks to highlight some of the U22’s key design points.