OUKITEL U22 Put Through Gaming Tests In New Video

The OUKITEL U22 is one of the latest smartphones to be announced by OUKITEL, although it has yet to become available. What is clear though is that this is a smartphone that places a good deal of its focus on its cameras. This is because the OUKITEL U22 does not come with two, or even three cameras, but four. Two are positioned on the back of the device in a now-common dual rear camera configuration, while the other two appear on the front as part of another dual camera setup.

Cameras aside, OUKITEL is keen to ensure that potential buyers understand that the OUKITEL U22 is more than just the sum of its photo capabilities. To do this, the company has now released a video showcasing the gaming experience on the OUKITEL U22. The video highlights two different games being played on the device, and specifically noting that the OUKITEL U22 is able to play both games without incurring any major issues, stuttering, or slow downs. The two games highlighted in the video are KOF 97 OL, and Clash of Clans. Two games which might normally be considered to be draining games on a smartphone’s CPU and GPU. In terms of the rest of the features and specs, the OUKITEL U22 is a device that comes loaded with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek MT6580A quad-core SoC. This phone also supports expandable storage (up to 32GB), and does come with 3G band support for both Europe and the Americas.

For those in the market for a new smartphone, the OUKITEL U22 is due to become available to pre-order starting from June 26. At that time, it seems it will only be available through a limited number of online retailers, although it is understood that OUKITEL will be making the U22 available at a flash sale price during the pre-order period. OUKITEL has yet to announce what sale price it will be available for, or via which stores, although that information will likely come through in due course. In the meantime, more details on the OUKITEL U22 are available through the link below. Also below is the newly released OUKITEL U22 gaming video in full.