OUKITEL U22 Camera Samples, Available To Pre-Order From $69.99

OUKITEL has now officially opened up pre-orders for the OUKITEL U22. The pre-order availability started today (June 26) and will remain open until July 3. During this period, the OUKITEL U22 will be available at a reduced price from various retailers. For instance, the OUKITEL U22 can now be picked up from as little as $69.99 from GearBest, or for $74.99 directly from OUKITEL’s official online store at Aliexpress. In terms of colors, the OUKITEL U22 is now available to pre-order in either jet black or pearl white.

This is a smartphone that not only comes with a dual camera setup on the back, but also a dual camera setup on the front. Making it one of the first smartphones to boast four cameras in such a way. The rear camera setup is comprised of a 13-megapixel primary camera, which is supported by a 2-megapixel secondary camera. While the front setup includes an 8-megapixel primary camera, along with another 2-megapixel secondary camera. Along with the hardware, OUKITEL has also optimized the software to offer an improved image capturing experience. While a number of modes are included for different purposes and environments. For instance, the OUKITEL U22 is able to make sue of an auto focus mode, an SLR mode, a video record, and a mono mode. To highlight the sort of quality that is on offer, OUKITEL has now released a new video showcasing photos that have been taken using the OUKITEL U22.

Camera aside, the OUKITEL U22 is being positioned as a global phone as it comes with band support for multiple carriers in both Europe and the Americas. While the rest of the main specs include a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the OUKITEL U22 comes loaded with 2GB RAM, and is powered by a MediaTek MT6580A quad-core SoC. Additional features include three card slots (dual-SIM and microSD), a, 2,700 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat). As part of the launch process, OUKITEL is running a giveaway along with the company’s mid-year promotion. Below are the links to the reduced price pre-order listings, as well as the recently released camera test and sample video.