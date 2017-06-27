OUKITEL Mid-Year Deals: $79.99 For 6,000mAh Smartphone, & More

OUKITEL has now started its mid-year sale which sees the price dropping on a number of smartphones, and ones which span the OUKITEL portfolio. For instance, the sale includes some of the company’s lower-budget 3G options, like the OUKITEL C5. This is a smartphone that comes with a durable body for added protection against drops and bangs, and as part of the sale is available to buy now for only $58.99. Likewise, the C5 Pro can now be picked up for as low as $68.99.

For those looking for something different, one of OUKITEL’s most popular lines is its K series. This is a range which places a good deal of focus on battery life. The least power-capable of the K range is the K4000 Plus which comes equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery. This one is available now as part of the sale, priced at $89.99. While those looking for a greater capacity battery will want to check out the K6000 – as it comes with a 6,000 mAh battery. The OUKITEL K6000 can be picked up as part of the sale for only $79.99. Although there is also two other K6000 variants, the K6000 Pro (currently priced at $136.99) and the K6000 Plus (currently priced at $169.99). For those looking for the ultimate in battery life, the OUKITEL K10000 (with its 10,000 mAh battery) can now be picked up for only $136.99. Or of course, you could opt for the K10000 Pro, which is currently available for $185.24.

Another Popular OUKITEL line is the U series and quite a few members of this range are also available at reduced prices. For instance, the OUKITEL U7 Plus can be picked up for only $76.99. While the popular U15 Pro is available for $99.99. The U15S is also on sale priced at $109.99, while the U13 can be picked up for $115.99. Adding to the list is the U16 Max (currently priced at $119.99) and the U11 Plus (currently priced at $149.99). While those looking for a dual camera experience have the choice of the OUKITEL U22 (which can now be picked up for only $74.99) and the OUKITEL U20 Plus (currently priced at only $89.99). These prices will only be in effect until July 3 at which point they will revert back to their normal prices. More details on the mentioned phones, as well as the options to buy at the reduced sale prices, through the links below.