OUKITEL K6000 Plus Vs Ulefone Power 2: Battery, Camera Tests

The K6000 Plus and the Power 2 are two of the newest phones from OUKITEL and Ulefone, respectively. While the two phones are different, they do cater to a similar market and especially when it comes to battery life. As both phones come equipped with a larger than usual battery. When it comes to the OUKITEL K6000 Plus, the battery capacity on offer is 6,080 mAh. While the Ulefone Power 2 comes loaded with a 6,050 mAh battery. In addition, the design of the two smartphones is also fairly similar, as are the rest of the specs. For instance, both smartphones come equipped with a 5.5-inch display, with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Both smartphones also come loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and both come powered by the MediaTek MT6750T SoC. You can see quick overview of each device, below.

Another area where the two phones are also similar, is that in addition to containing big batteries they both also contain batteries that are designed to be replenished quickly, due to the included fast charging capabilities of each smartphone. On that point, in a new video by OUKITEL, the rate of recharge of the two phones is tested against one another. While Ulefone has also tested both smartphones in a similar manner, OUKITEL is looking to replicate the findings, while all ensuring that all conditions are equal for both smartphones.

During the video, the charging times are checked periodically at 20 minutes, 40 minutes, 50 minutes, 60 minutes, 80 minutes, and 100 minutes. During which the OUKITEL K6000 Plus does seem to continually be charging at a faster rate. By the end of the test, the K6000 Plus reaches a full recharge in 82 minutes, while it takes the Ulefone power 2 100 minutes to also reach a full charge. Following the battery test, OUKITEL also pits the cameras on both smartphones against each other. With the K6000 Plus once again seemingly producing better images in a number of different environments and scenes. In addition, the video closes by also comparing the general thickness of both devices, as well as their weight, and their AnTuTu performance. You can check out the results of all of the comparisons in full below.