OUKITEL K6000 Plus For $163.99 During Mid-Year Flash Sale

At present, Aliexpress is hosting a mid-year sale where a number of products have been discounted. In terms of smartphones, OUKITEL is currently working with Aliexpress as part of the mid-year sale and in particular, has seen one of its current smartphones, the OUKITEL K6000 Plus, dropping in price as part of a flash sale. In terms of the smartphone, the OUKITEL K6000 Plus comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display, along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the OUKITEL K6000 Plus comes loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek MT6750T octa-core SoC (clocking at 1.5 GHz). Although one of the big selling points with this smartphone is the battery, as the OUKITEL K6000 Plus comes loaded with a 6,080 mAh capacity battery. One which should be enough to offer up to two days worth of usage in between charges, and even for the most demanding smartphone users. When the battery does need to be recharged again, the included 12V/2A flash charger is expected to recharge the 6,080 mAh capacity in as little as 100 minutes.

On the camera side of things, the OUKITEL K6000 Plus comes loaded with a 16-megapixel rear camera, along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Both of which are designed to offer an improved camera experience. Although that camera experience has recently been improved even more due to new software optimizing that has come through by way of an update. Speaking of which, the software on the original model was noted as having some issues which affected the general performance. However, OUKITEL notes that in the latest software version – OUKITEL_K6000_Plus_V9.0_20170526 – these issues have been remedied. As well as providing improvements and optimizations to the fingerprint sensor and general app support. For owners of the OUKITEL K6000 Plus who want to flash the latest version, here is the latest ROM, the tools, and the process.

OUKITEL has also confirmed that it plans to continue supporting the OUKITEL K6000 Plus with future updates and improvements. One of those will be the inclusion of HDR mode. The company states it had already planned to make this feature available but have had to delay it due to implementation issues. Noting that it will be added in a future update when it is working as it should. For those interested in picking up an OUKITEL K6000 Plus, it is currently down from it’s usual $179.99 to its current on sale price of $163.99. Although this price will only be in effect until June 24.