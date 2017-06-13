OUKITEL K10000 Pro Unboxing Video, $170.11 Flash Sale

The OUKITEL K10000 Pro is already available to pre-order online, although the pre-order phase is set to come to an end fairly soon. At which point, the smartphone will be available to pick up as part of its general release, and through a wider number of online retailers. Just before that happens though, it seems the already affordable smartphone is seeing a very temporary price drop, for those who specifically opt to pick it up through Aliexpress.

The OUKITEL K10000 Pro is all about the battery life (as it does come equipped with a 10,000 mAh battery and fast charging capabilities), although it is also a smartphone designed with price in mind. Largely due to this being a smartphone that does only cost $179.99 to purchase. As part of the current price drop however, it can now be picked up for as low as $170.11. While not a massive saving, considering this is already a sub-$200 smartphone the drop in price is fairly significant compared to the overall cost of the device. According to the details coming through, this price drop will be in effect starting from today (June 13) and through until June 20 – for one week only.

In addition to the flash sale price drop, OUKITEL has also now released a new video showcasing the unboxing experience on offer with the OUKITEL K10000 Pro. Although this is not quite the standard unboxing experience, as this one involves a special edition box, which is available and includes a number of free accessories, such as a leather case, a silicone case, and a screen protector. Following the unboxing experience, the video then moves on to provide a more general hands-on look at the OUKITEL K10000 Pro, including a look at its unique UI. As well as an explanation of some of the additional functionality that is available through the included fingerprint sensor. The ability to play music, take a photo, or answer a call, to name a few examples. Those interested in taking a closer look at the device, can check out the video in full below. Alternatively, those interested in picking up the OUKITEL K10000 Pro, at the discounted $170.11 price, head through the link below.