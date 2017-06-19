OUKITEL K10000 Pro Manufacturing Video, $179.99 Flash Sale

The OUKITEL K10000 Pro is a smartphone that has been available to buy for a few weeks now. For those who have yet to pick one up but are considering it, now might be the time to do so. As OUKITEL has confirmed that it is about to become even cheaper, due to the smartphone becoming the subject of a flash sale. While this is an affordable smartphone, OUKITEL is keen to highlight that this is a smartphone that has gone through a rigorous process, and has now released a new video detailing the typical manufacturing process that each individual handset goes through.

The OUKITEL K10000 Pro is a smartphone that looks to offer a premium build quality, and this is largely made up of various aspects, including ABS, aluminium alloy, calf leather, PMMA, and stainless steel. All of which are specifically included for their individual benefits and combine to offer the style and design found with the finished product. The video highlights the inclusion of these materials, while also detailing the various processes and checks that are undertaken for each handset. This includes testing components before the smartphone is assembled, as well as when the device has been put together and is ready to ship.

In terms of the flash sale, the OUKITEL K10000 Pro is now available priced at only $179.99, exclusively though GearBest. Adding to the value, those who do purchase the OUKITEL K10000 Pro through GearBest will also receive a gift box for free. This gift box includes up to 10 freebies, such as a leather case, a SIM card pin, an OTG cable, a charger, a USB cable, a silicone case, a tempered glass screen protector, and the various paperwork. Although, the inclusion of the free gift box is a limited time event, as its inclusion is expected to end in July. Therefore, those who do want to pick up the OUKITEL K10000 Pro with a free gift box, will likely want to order in June to guarantee the gift box its included. Head through the link below for more details on the OUKITEL K10000 Pro. As well as also checking out the recently released OUKITEL K10000 Pro manufacturing video below in full.