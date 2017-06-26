OPPO R11 Plus Officially Available In China On June 30th

OPPO’s latest device, the R11 Plus will officially be made available for purchase beginning June 30th, which is this Friday. As it is a Chinese smartphone, the R11 Plus will initially only be available in China, and will likely be launched in other Asian markets at a later date, though no specific date has been given by the company. When it comes to pricing, the device will cost 3,699 Yuan ($540) and can be bought from the OPPO online store as well as from the firms numerous physical stores situated throughout China. Customers may purchase the handset in three colors including Black, Gold and Rose Gold.

OPPO launched the R11 Plus alongside the smaller R11 a couple of weeks back and the latter smartphone has since been made available for purchase in China and a number of other countries. When it comes to specs, the two devices share most of the internals, except for the display size, battery capacity and memory configuration. The R11 Plus happens to be a mid-range phablet, and it comes with a 6-inch fullHD AMOLED display. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, while graphics are handled by the Adreno 512 GPU. Memory wise, the phone comes out of the box with 6GB of RAM coupled with 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded via a microSD card. The R11 Plus happens to sport a dual-camera setup on its rear consisting of a 20-megapixel shooter and a 16-megapixel shooter and the design has been said to bear close resemblance to the OnePlus 5 and iPhone 7 Plus. Selfies are handled by a 20-megapixel camera situated on the front of the device.

Like most Chinese smartphones these days, this 4G LTE handset comes with a Hybrid Dual SIM setup, allowing users to insert two nano SIM cards into it. Keeping the lights on is a huge non-removable 4,000mAh battery and it comes with support for VOOC Flash Charging, which is OPPO’s form of fast charging. Software wise, the R11 Plus runs on the latest version of Android, which happens to be Android 7.1.1 Nougat along with OPPO’s very own operating system, ColorOS 3.1.