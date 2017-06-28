OPPO R11 Gets Compared To OnePlus 5 In A Hands-On Video

OnePlus received quite a bit of criticism regarding the design of the OnePlus 5, considering it’s almost identical to the OPPO R11 (and the iPhone 7 Plus), and a YouTube comparison video that surfaced recently actually lets us see why that is. A YouTube channel called SuperSaf TV brings us this comparison, and as you can see, the two devices are extremely similar from the design perspective, almost identical actually.

Now, if we remove the OPPO and OnePlus logo on the back of these two phones, the vast majority of people could not say which is which by looking at them. There are some slight differences, though, the antenna bands of these two phones look slightly different, and the noise canceling microphone is placed in between the dual camera setup and an LED flash sensor on the OnePlus 5, which is not the case with the OPPO R11. The two phones are even more difficult to differentiate from the front, as they both sport a fingerprint scanner below the display, and look almost identical, due to the overall shape and what not. The OnePlus 5 does have an alert slider on the left, though, which is something that the OPPO R11 does not come with, so that’s probably the best way to tell them apart, aside from those branding logos on the back.

Now, the OnePlus 5 actually received even more criticism for resembling the iPhone 7 Plus, even though the iPhone 7 Plus comes with a straight back, and the two aren’t exactly that similar form the front. But still, the placement of the dual camera setup and an LED flash are basically the same, not to mention the color and the overall shape of the device, which is why critics decided to hit OnePlus hard for the design of the OnePlus 5. If you’re not bothered by the resemblance to the OPPO R11 and the iPhone 7 Plus, however, the OnePlus 5 is a really well-built phone, which comes with high-end specs, and really fluid software, not to mention it doesn’t cost as much as other flagships. If you’d like to know more about the phone, feel free to check our OnePlus 5 device page.

