OPPO R11 Has 500K Registrations Since Launch Last Week

The OPPO R11 was last week, and over the weekend, the device received nearly 500,000 registrations on JD.com, the retailer that is selling the device. Now these are just registrations, not actual pre-orders nor sales. Users who registered will be able to purchase the device on June 16th (this Friday), for 2,999 RMB, which converts to about $441 USD. This is the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model from OPPO. The OPPO R11 is being sold in Rose Gold, Champagne Gold and Black. There is also a red color that is a tad more expensive, coming in at 5,199 RMB or $470 USD.

For those that might have missed the announcement last week, the OPPO R11 sports a 5.5-inch 1920×1080 resolution display, it’s powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a micro SD card slot available for expanding the storage on the OPPO R11, by up to another 256GB. There is a non-removable 3000mAh battery inside which is powering the OPPO R11, and there is also a fingerprint sensor on the front of the device. For optics, OPPO has opted to use a 20-megapixel camera with a f/2.6 aperture and a 16-megapixel sensor with a f/1.7 aperture. The lower aperture on the 16-megapixel camera means that it’ll be better in low-light, as the sensor is wider and can allow more light to get in. It also has phase-detection autofocus available, for getting faster focus and pictures. The front-facing camera is a 20-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture, making it a great camera for taking selfies.

The OPPO R11 is a pretty decent looking smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer. It’s not a high-end device by any means, and it’s actually the first smartphone to sport Qualcomm’s newest processor, the Snapdragon 660 which it announced not to long ago. The OPPO R11 is a pretty good value for what you’re getting here. And with it having a dual-camera setup, plenty of people are interested to see how well the camera performs on this smartphone. All will be told once the device starts getting into customers hands on Friday, June 16th.