OPPO A77T Running On Android 7.1.1 Nougat Spotted On TENAA

The Chinese telecommunication authority TENAA has listed a new smartphone from OPPO dubbed the “A77T.” Taking a look at the listing, it appears to belong to the OPPO R series of smartphones, as it looks strikingly similar to the newly launched OPPO R11 and OPPO R11 Plus. However, one difference which can clearly be noticed is that it lacks the dual camera setup found on the R11 smartphones.

Talking about the specs of the new handset, it looks like it sports a 5.5-inch display on the front, with a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixel, meaning it sports a Full HD display paanel. Internally, it appears to be powered by an octa-core CPU which is clocked at 2.0GHz. The exact model of the CPU remains to be seen since it is not clearly mentioned in the TENAA listing. This CPU, however, will be coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, as revealed by the Chinese regulator. It is not mentioned if the handset will have expandable storage or not. In terms of camera capabilities, the rear panel of the OPPO A77T houses a 13-megapixel sensor, while its top bezel sports a 16-megapixel sensor, which isn’t surprising given how most contemporary OPPO-made phones are aimed at selfie enthusiasts.

The entire package seems to be powered by a 3,115mAh battery which looks decent on paper and should be capable of keeping the lights on for a day on a single charge. The listing also indicates that the smartphone is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, in addition to mentioning that it measures 153.3 × 75.9 × 7.4mm in size and weighs 148g. Given how it resembles recently launched OPPO phones, it’s also somewhat similar to the newly introduced OnePlus 5. The antenna lines on this new smartphone also run along its top and bottom, with the camera cutout itself resembling the aforementioned models. On the front, it appears that the device has a fingerprint scanner, though no such sensor is mentioned in its listing. It remains to be seen how long does the Chinese company take to announce its upcoming handset, but more details on the A77T should be available later this year.