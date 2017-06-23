Is OnePlus Planning To Release A Mint Gold OnePlus 5 Model?

The OnePlus 5 was announced a couple of days ago in two color variants, but it seems like a third option might be on the way. The company had introduced the 6GB and 8GB RAM variants of the OnePlus 5, the 6GB RAM model comes in a Slate Gray color only, while the 8GB RAM model can be purchased in Midnight Black color only. Well, it seems like the Mint Gold option might become a reality in the near future, as that is the third color option that was listed in the latest TENAA (China’s equivalent to the FCC) listing which popped up a while ago (prior to phone’s launch).

Launching a new color variant of a device would not be anything new for OnePlus, they did the same thing in the past, the only question is, will this new color variants ship with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. It is still unknown when might this third option arrive, but chances are OnePlus won’t announce it that soon, maybe in a couple of months or so. Having said that, the OnePlus 5 is already the fastest selling smartphone from the company, and it’s even not officially on sale yet. OnePlus did make it possible for consumers to purchase the device if they have a code that was shared during the phone’s launch, if you do not know this code, you will have to wait until June 27 in order to get the phone, like everyone else. Both variants of the OnePlus 5 will become available on June 27, just in case you’re interested.

The OnePlus 5’s 6GB RAM model comes with 64GB of native storage, while its 8GB RAM variants ships with 128GB of storage. This handset is made out of anodized aluminum, and it sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor fuels the device, and a 3,300mAh battery lies on the inside of this phone. A 20-megapixel shooter lies on the back of the phone, along with a 16-megapixel camera, while you will find a 16-megapixel shooter on the front side of the device as well, though do keep in mind that the front-facing shooter is inferior to the rear-facing one, naturally. More spec info can be found in the specifications post, all you have to do is follow this link.

